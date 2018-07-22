Arsenal Transfer News: Petr Cech Reportedly Wanted by Roma

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is reportedly wanted by Serie A side Roma as they search for a replacement for Alisson Becker who has joined Liverpool.

The club's sporting director Monchi wants to bring in an experienced goalkeeper and is considering making a bid for the 36-year-old, according to The Sun's Alvise Cagnazzo.

Cech faces stiff competition for his place as Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper next season. The club have spent £19 million on bringing in Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

Manager Unai Emery has said he will work with the club's goalkeepers before deciding who will be the No.1, per James Whaling at the Mirror.

Cech has already turned down a move to Napoli in the transfer window, per sports journalist Peter O'Rourke:

There has also been speculation Cech could return to former club Chelsea if Thibaut Courtois were to depart. His agent, Viktor Kolar, has given an update on the goalkeeper's current situation, per Mattias Karen at ESPN FC.

He said: "It is always busy during every transfer window around Petr Cech, as a great Premier League person. However, he maximally focuses on the new season at Arsenal, no specific offer is available."

Cech's position at Arsenal came under scrutiny last season after a number of high-profile errors. WhoScored.com highlighted his mistakes:

The veteran may have to settle for a place on the bench next season if Emery opts for Leno.

Monchi has said the club will not rush into signing a replacement for Alisson. He also confirmed interest in Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen, per Ben Gladwell at ESPN FC.

"He's an option, but he's not the only one. We're working calmly and without rushing things," he said. "The best thing to do is find a deal with the best economic conditions for the club rather than make a decision under pressure as a result of the sale of Alisson."

The Brazilian will be difficult for Roma to replace after starring for the club last season. The Serie A side lost Wojciech Szczesny to Juventus last summer and will want some consistency in goal now, making a move for Cech unlikely.