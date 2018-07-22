Arsenal Transfer News: Alex Iwobi Asking Price Reportedly Set Amid Lazio Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly placed a £22.3 million price tag on attacker Alex Iwobi as rumours continue to swirl that Lazio are interested in his services.

The Eagles are looking to replace Felipe Anderson following his move to West Ham United, and Il Messaggero (h/t Goal) reported Arsenal have informed the Serie A outfit of Iwobi's cost.

The Gunners may consider cashing in on a player who has struggled to cement any kind of prominent place int the first-team plans at the Emirates Stadium, too, although that could change under new coach Unai Emery.

Writer Charles Watts hinted at the lack of clarity regarding whether he's a talent worth investing more time in, considering Iwobi is still only 22 and already a senior Nigeria international with time to develop:

Iwobi scored three goals in 39 appearances across all competitions last season, along with seven assists, but the potential to make money off his signature may be snapped at if the club senses an opportunity.

The nephew of Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha has grown up in Arsenal's academy and has never turned out for another club, but it's unclear as to whether he's got the quality needed for where the club aims to be.

Iwobi is also something of an enigma in terms of his natural position. Last season saw Arsene Wenger largely use him on the wings, but he's looked impressive in more central channels during his time at the club, too.

Relatives Iwobi and Okocha sat down with Arsenal's YouTube account in June, where the emerging youth product touched on his uncle's flamboyant playing style influencing his own technique:

Lazio would be saving money on their Anderson replacement considering they sold the Brazilian to West Ham for £36 million, per BBC Sport, although Arsenal's price looks steep for a forward whose highest goal tally in one season is three.

There's also the fact Iwobi may not be so eager to move to Rome, and he told a press conference in June that while he was surprised by Wenger's exit from the club, he looks forward to working under Emery: "I was surprised by his decision. [Wenger] has been there for me since I joined the club and has been very inspirational and influential on my career, but I am excited having our new manager [Emery] next season."

Broadcaster Deji Faremi recently gave his view that Iwobi is missing that extra touch of class needed to be considered an Arsenal cornerstone:

Much will depend on Emery's analysis of the player and whether he feels Iwobi can bring value to the table, which is likely given the north Londoners are very short on wide players, of which he is one.

It's uncommon to see senior British players try their hand on the continent once established in the Premier League, but Lazio could offer Iwobi an escape route to Italy if they're willing to meet his price.