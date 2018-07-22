Manchester United Transfer News: New Harry Maguire Bid Reported Amid Rumours

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly considering a £65 million offer for Leicester City and England centre-back Harry Maguire as manager Jose Mourinho looks to reinforce his back line.

That's the figure the Red Devils are said to be willing to offer, per the Mail on Sunday's Simon Jones, who added manager Jose Mourinho would likely need to cash in on a defender first to afford the transfer.

Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling are mentioned as three players who have received attention this summer and could be sold to finance a move for Maguire, though the former has proved a top talent in the past two seasons.

Maguire's reputation was greatly boosted by a successful run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals in Russia, and Statman Dave deservedly picked the Leicester asset as one of England's top performers:

The 25-year-old proved to be a threat at both ends of the pitch, and the Foxes stand a chance of making massive profit on the £17 million they paid Hull City for their star one year ago.

Maguire missed out on the official World Cup Team of the Tournament, but his displays in Russia were enough to convince writers Sam Cunningham and Andrew Gibney of his inclusion:

It was less than two weeks ago the Daily Mail's Charles Sale wrote that United were readying a £50 million bid for Maguire, although that figure appears to have been abandoned in place of a larger sum.

Either Leicester's public relations team have done some fine work in raising the required fee or the aforementioned offer was laughed off altogether, but it's clear United will need to fork out large for the player.

According to Jones, Leicester will offer Maguire a £75,000-per-week contract in an effort to convince him to stay, although United would likely be willing to beat that figure.

Bailly's two seasons at Old Trafford thus far have seen him impress when fit and on good terms with Mourinho, but journalist Ciaran Kelly took note of another central star who could have ended up at the club:

Alas, United are left with the likes of Rojo, Smalling and Phil Jones to sell in order to free up room and funds, and we may not see much progress made for Maguire until it's clear who will be leaving first.

The prescribed £65 million offer would be the highest fee ever paid for a player by United and their most for a defender, but in Maguire it seems Mourinho sees the future of the defence for years to come.