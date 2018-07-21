British Open 2018 Odds: Updated Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth Lines Before Sunday

Martin Cleaver/Associated Press

The Claret Jug is still up for grabs with 18 holes to play at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland, but a few golfers put themselves in solid positioning on moving day.

Here's a look at the odds for some of the most notable competitors entering the final day:

It should come as no surprise that Spieth is the favorite with one round to play. The 24-year-old American is the reigning Open champ and has improved with each passing day. After shooting a one-over 72 in the opening round on Thursday, he shot a four-under 67 on Day 2 and a six-under 65 on Saturday. He has just one bogey over the past 36 holes.

While other golfers have had solid weekends as well, nobody has surged quite like Spieth.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner are both tied with Spieth at nine-under overall. Unlike Spieth, though, they have each had setbacks—albeit small—at some point during the tournament. Schauffele has gone from a 71 to a 66 to a 67, whereas Kisner started off strong with a 66 and has since shot a 70 and a 68.

Impressive scores, nonetheless. They just aren't on the same type of roll that Spieth is on heading into Sunday.

And then there's Tiger Woods. Chasing his fourth Open Championship and 15th major title, the 42-year-old sits four strokes back in sixth place, thanks to a 66 on Day 3. He's got some work to do in the final round, but the good news for him is that he has been showing signs of vintage Tiger this weekend, per ESPN Stats & Info:

There's a three-way tie atop the leaderboard and a total of 16 golfers within five strokes of the lead. As a result, the third major of the year could be decided in dramatic fashion.