Ideal 2018 MLB Trade Deadline Targets for Every Contender

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

MLB's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Already, top targets such as Manny Machado have fallen off the board, and more will follow.

While we await the coming flurry of activity, here's a look at each contender's ideal trade target.

By "ideal," we mean a player who fills a need for the club in question and who could reasonably be acquired given that contender's minor league chips and perceived willingness to spend them.

As for who's a contender (and, thus, buyer) and who's not, that was based partly on record and postseason odds (via FanGraphs) but also involved a degree of subjectivity.

For example, FanGraphs has the San Francisco Giants with a 12.2 percent shot at the playoffs, but they are likely to buy. The Pittsburgh Pirates, meanwhile, have a 13.0 percent chance but are more likely to sell or stand pat in our estimation. That said, hot streaks and cold spells could change the calculus between now and the end of the month.

With each trade candidate, we also noted the package the seller might net in return.