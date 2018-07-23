Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Carlos Martinez

0 of 5

Jon Durr/Getty Images

No trade deadline is complete without a game-changing variable emerging near the final hour.

If reason prevails, Carlos Martinez will remain a member of the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 1. At 50-49, they are in close enough proximity (4.5 games) to a wild-card spot. And wait, even if they weren't, why would they deal an affordable 26-year-old ace?

Although erratic on a game-by-game basis, he has posted a 3.26 ERA since the start of 2015. They can also keep him through 2023. Per Cot's Contracts, the righty will make $11.7 million in each of the next four seasons with club options for $17 million and $18 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Perhaps a shrewd broker would identify those pluses as reasons to sell. In a market mostly consisting of decent starting-pitching rentals—unless the New York Mets shop anyone from their rotation—the Cardinals could fetch a massive haul. He's also younger and wields a superior career adjusted ERA (117) to Jose Quintana (115), who netted a four-prospect haul led by Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago Cubs.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said there's "credence" to the Cardinals exploring offers for the two-time All-Star. "This isn't rumor or innuendo," he wrote last week. "This is a possibility."

Yet the already low odds dwindled Saturday morning, when a right oblique strain sent Martinez to the disabled list. Per MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch, manager Mike Shildt said the team is "super optimistic" the hurler will miss just one start. That means he could theoretically return from a 10-day hiatus in time to woo a contender right before July 31's non-waiver deadline.

Perhaps someone will leverage the injury and a career-high 11.3 walk percentage as an opportunity to buy a long-term fixture at a discount. The following trade scenarios, however, assume the Cardinals will still demand a king's ransom to pull off a pre-deadline stunner.