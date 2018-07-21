Yankees News: Domingo Acevedo Recalled from Double-a Trenton

Yankees News: Domingo Acevedo Recalled from Double-a TrentonJuly 21, 2018
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Looking for an extra arm to help their pitching staff, the New York Yankees promoted right-hander Domingo Acevedo.
The team announced prior to Saturday's game against the New York Mets that Acevedo was recalled from Double-A Trenton.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Cespedes Has Heel Issue That Could Require Surgery