Yankees News: Domingo Acevedo Recalled from Double-a Trenton

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Looking for an extra arm to help their pitching staff, the New York Yankees promoted right-hander Domingo Acevedo.

The team announced prior to Saturday's game against the New York Mets that Acevedo was recalled from Double-A Trenton.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.