Justin Rose Ties Carnoustie Course Record at British Open with 7-Under 64

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Justin Rose waited until moving day to put himself in contention at the 2018 British Open with a record-tying performance.

Per ESPN.com's Bob Harig, Rose's third-round seven-under par 64 score tied the Carnoustie course record.

"I felt like it was a beautiful morning to play golf," Rose said after his day was over. "I felt like it was an opportunity to score well out there. The greens were somewhat receptive, obviously, and the pins weren't as tough as maybe the first couple of days. I felt like it was a typical setup for a moving day today. So it was nice to make that move."

Rose also posted his lowest score at a major and owns the best score of the tournament so far.

Saturday marked a dramatic turnaround for Rose, who ended the second round right at the cut line of three-over par. He had seven birdies in the third round after having a combined total of three on Thursday and Friday.

Rose, who is seeking his first major win since the 2013 U.S. Open, is now tied for sixth and was two shots behind co-leaders Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner when his round came to an end.