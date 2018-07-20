Josh Hader Apologizes to Brewers Teammates over Old Racist Tweets

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers All-Star reliever Josh Hader apologized to his teammates Friday for old racist and homophobic tweets that were made public during Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Brewers outfielder Brett Phillips called the apology "sincere," and manager Craig Counsell said Hader was "emotional and very remorseful."

Hader offered the apology prior to Milwaukee's home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Hader, who is now 24, posted the offensive tweets in 2011 and 2012.

Per Ryan Phillips of The Big Lead, one tweet read "I hate gay people" while another read "white power."

Hader also tweeted "KKK" in November 2011.

Major League Baseball Vice President for Social Responsibility and Inclusion Billy Bean met with Hader on Friday as well and said the reliever is in a "tremendous amount of pain" regarding his tweets.

Hader is in the midst of his second MLB season, and he has been one of the best relievers in baseball with a 1.50 ERA over 31 appearances.