Amar'e Stoudemire Scores 10 as Ghost Ballers Lose in BIG3 Basketball 2018

The BIG3's fifth week of action kicked off in Miami on Friday night, with four matchups on tap: Tri-State vs. Ghost Ballers, Killers 3s vs. Ball Hogs, Power vs. Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3's Company.

Below, we'll break down the scores and highlights from the evening's action.

Tri-State def. Ghost Ballers, 51-40

David Hawkins went off in Friday night's opening game, scoring 25 points and adding 10 rebounds in Tri-State's 51-40 win over Ghost Ballers.

Amar'e Stoudemire added 10 points, two boards and a block in the victory, while Ricky Davis' 22 points paced the Ghost Ballers in defeat.

Davis didn't have much help, as Mario West and Carlos Boozer only managed six points apiece. Nate Robinson rounded out the strong performances from Tri-State, meanwhile, putting up nine points.

Hawkins has continued his strong season, making himself one of the league's MVP candidates. League co-founder Ice Cube put him in that company earlier in July:

Hawkins showed he belongs in that company again on Friday.

The win moved Tri-State to 4-1, while Ghost Ballers dropped to 0-5 on the season.

Killer 3's def. Ball Hogs, 50-38

Stephen Jackson and the Killer 3's earned a crucial victory on Friday, moving to 2-3 with a 50-38 win over Ball Hogs.

Jackson was excellent, scoring 22 points with eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. He also hit three shots from beyond the arc.

Alan Anderson (12 points, five rebounds) and Metta World Peace (10 points, six boards) had solid showings as well in the winning effort. Ball Hogs managed a balanced attack but a far less dangerous one, with Andre Owens (14 points, five rebounds), Josh Childress (10 points) and Jermaine Taylor (nine points, seven boards) pacing the squad.

But the loss dropped Ball Hogs to 1-4, leaving them with a serious uphill climb after their early-season woes.