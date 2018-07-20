Beatrice Chepkoech Sets Women's Steeplechase 3000m World Record by 8 Seconds

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Beatrice Chepkoech made history on Friday, setting a new world record in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the IAAF Diamond League meet in Monaco:

According to Lope Magazine's Liam Boylan-Pett‏, Chepkoech smashed the previous record by eight seconds.

That wasn't the only history made in the event, as second-place finisher Courtney Frerichs also set the American record with her performance:

Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng finished third.

Ruth Jebet—who won the gold medal in the event at the Rio Olympics and set the world at the Paris Diamond League in 2016—previously held the world record. On Friday, however, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced that Jebet will face disciplinary action for allegedly doping, according to BBC Sport.

In March, Sean Ingle of the Guardian reported that Jebet "tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, believed to be the blood booster EPO."

Chepkoech, meanwhile, finished fourth at both Rio 2016 and the 2017 World Championships in London. Her world championships performance was particularly gutting, as Chepkoech missed a water jump and was forced to double back, costing her a chance at victory.

As of Friday, however, her name is in the record books, and given her impressive time, may remain there for many years to come.