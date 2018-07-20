Giants Owner Steve Tisch: Donald Trump Doesn't Understand Protests During Anthem

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Donald Trump has been extremely critical of the NFL in the past for protests during the national anthem, and with the controversial topic once again in the spotlight, one owner has a message for the president.

"Hopefully he'll have much more going on that he's going have to deal with and should deal with and must deal with than worrying about what NFL players do," New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch told The Hollywood Reporter's Marc Malkin. "He has no understanding of why they take a knee or why they're protesting. When the new season starts, I hope his priorities are not criticizing the NFL and telling owners what to do and what not to do."

