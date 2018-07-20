Monaco Reportedly Offering €35 Million for Aleksandr Golovin

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Aleksandr Golovin of CSKA Moskva controls the ball during the UEFA UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final first leg match between Arsenal FC and CSKA Moskva at Emirates Stadium on April 5, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Aleksandr Golovin is the subject of a €35 million offer from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, according to Le10 Sport (h/t Get French Football News):

Monaco's mooted confidence about acquiring the CSKA Moscow playmaker is telling since the 22-year-old has also been a target for Chelsea and Barcelona. The latter saw a bid of £26.8 million rebuffed, per Russian source championat.ru (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express).

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

