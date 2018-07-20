Mexican League Umpires Suspended After Making Terrible Check Swing Call

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Two umpires in the Mexican Baseball League have been suspended for the remainder of this season for a terrible call during a game between Diablos Rojos del Mexico and the Algodoneros de Union Laguna on Tuesday.

Per Deadspin's Tom Ley, umpires Ulises Dominguez Solis and Rodolfo Pastrana Tejeda combined to call a ball after the hitter clearly swung at a pitch in the first inning.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Cwik noted two other umpires not involved in the call also received a warning from the league for not intervening when the check swing was called.