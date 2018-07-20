Mexican League Umpires Suspended After Making Terrible Check Swing Call

Adam Wells
July 20, 2018

Two umpires in the Mexican Baseball League have been suspended for the remainder of this season for a terrible call during a game between Diablos Rojos del Mexico and the Algodoneros de Union Laguna on Tuesday. 

Per Deadspin's Tom Ley, umpires Ulises Dominguez Solis and Rodolfo Pastrana Tejeda combined to call a ball after the hitter clearly swung at a pitch in the first inning. 

Yahoo Sports' Chris Cwik noted two other umpires not involved in the call also received a warning from the league for not intervening when the check swing was called. 

