Edinson Cavani Reportedly Agrees to Terms on Napoli Return

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani has reportedly agreed terms to return to Napoli on a four-year contract worth €7.5 million (£6.7 million) per season.

According to Tutto Napoli (h/t Jack Rathborn of ESPN.co.uk), the Uruguay international is struggling to work with Neymar at PSG, which has opened the door for his return to Serie A.

PSG will surely be loath to let Cavani, 31, return to Napoli.

He moved from the Stadio San Paolo to the Parc des Princes in 2013 and has subsequently become a record-breaking goalscorer for the French club:

Cavani netted 28 goals in 32 Ligue 1 appearances as PSG won the title last term, and he returned seven in eight UEFA Champions League appearances.

He still has a contract with PSG until 2020, which is likely to be the key stumbling block to his return to Napoli.

Given his immense contribution in his time at the club, PSG are sure to demand a significant transfer fee for Cavani should they be prepared to let him go.