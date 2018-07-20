New York Mets vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The New York Yankees (62-33) will look to continue their interleague success against the New York Mets (39-55) on Friday when they host them as solid home favorites.

The Yankees have won six of the past seven meetings with the Mets, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, with a six-game series-winning streak snapped in the most recent matchup between them on June 10.

MLB betting line: The Yankees opened as -134 favorites (wager $134 to win $100); the total is at 8.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.7-3.6, Yankees (MLB picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Mets can pay on the MLB lines

The Mets proved they can hang with the Yankees in the last meeting, when Seth Lugo blanked them for six innings in a 2-0 victory, allowing only two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Good pitching will still beat good hitting most of the time, and the Mets will have one of their better starters toeing the rubber here in Noah Syndergaard (5-1, 2.97 ERA).

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The 6'6" Syndergaard has earned three of his five wins over his previous four outings, giving up two runs or less in each of them. He has also been a better pitcher away from home this season, going 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts.

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

The Yankees beat the Mets by two runs or more four times during their recent six-game series-winning streak, and they may need to score a lot with rookie Domingo German (2-5, 5.49 ERA) on the mound.

The 25-year-old Dominican has struggled occasionally as a spot starter, but he has also pitched well other times. German has picked up both of his two wins at Yankee Stadium, where he is 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA in nine games.

The most impressive statistic for him at home, though, is that opposing batters are hitting only .214 against him there. If he can hang in there versus the Mets, the Yankees can win.

Smart betting pick

German has given the Yankees a chance to win in each of his past eight appearances, with them going 5-3 during that stretch, and two of the losses decided by just one run.

In the third loss, he pitched one scoreless inning of relief in a 3-0 road defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies.

That said, the Yankees are the better team and will win yet again.

MLB betting trends

The Mets are 8-17 in their last 25 games.

The total has gone under in eight of the Mets' last 12 games.

The total has gone under in four of the Yankees' last five games when playing the Mets.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.