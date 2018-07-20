Cesc Fabregas Says Chelsea Must Rebuff Eden Hazard Offers

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has said the club must knock back any offers for Eden Hazard this summer as he is the Blues' best player.

The Belgian winger has emerged as a key target for Real Madrid to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but Fabregas is adamant Chelsea cannot let Hazard, 27, leave Stamford Bridge, per Goal's Ryan Benson: "I won't lie, I speak to him often. He is the best player at the club and we need at Chelsea to keep the best players. He knows the fans love him and he's a player we love to play with. For sure, we want him to stay."

Hazard was one of the standout players at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as Belgium finished third, per WhoScored.com:

For Chelsea, that may end up being both a blessing and a curse.

It means the Blues can legitimately slap a huge price tag on the former Lille man, but he has also made himself an attractive target, especially for Real after the departure of Ronaldo to Juventus.

Per Goal's Matt Dorman, Hazard dropped a big hint he could be open to departing Stamford Bridge after Belgium's World Cup campaign came to a close: "After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly, after this World Cup, I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will have the final decision. You know my preferred destination."

He would certainly be a big loss, particularly for new manager Maurzio Sarri as he looks to mould a new side at Chelsea.

In his six seasons in west London, Hazard has netted 69 goals and provided 39 assists in 208 Premier League appearances.