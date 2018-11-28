Report: Kyle Korver Traded to Jazz; Cavaliers Receive Alec Burks, 2 Draft Picks

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz acquired veteran guard Kyle Korver from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in exchange for two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



Wojnarowski noted veteran guard Alec Burks will be headed to Cleveland as well.

Korver is owed $7.56 million this season. While he is owed $7.5 million in 2019-20, only $3.4 million of that is guaranteed if Utah waives him before July 7, per Spotrac.

The 37-year-old is averaging 6.8 points in 15.7 minutes per game this season, shooting 46.3 percent from distance.

Korver bounced around the league a bit before having an opportunity to chase a championship with Cleveland. The Cavaliers acquired him in January 2017 to bolster their long-range shooting.

He shot 48.5 percent from distance in 35 games following the trade and followed that up by shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc in 2017-18. He also shot 41.3 percent from three-point range during the playoffs last season to help the Cavs advance to their fourth consecutive Finals.

As important as Korver was in Cleveland, he became expendable the moment LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

Utah (9-12) currently owns the second-worst record in the Western Conference, in part because it has the second-worst three-point percentage (31.9) in the NBA. With Burks now headed to Cleveland, Joe Ingles is the only incumbent Utah player who's averaging at least two three-point attempts per game and making more than 34 percent of them.