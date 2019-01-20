Chiefs Star Eric Berry Reportedly 'Will Likely Need Surgery' for Heel Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 13: Defensive back Eric Berry #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back in coverage during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, though he will likely need surgery on his injured heel once the team's season is over, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report: "After the conclusion of the Chiefs' season, the star safety will undergo further examinations on his heel and will likely need surgery to correct the issue. ... Berry sat out the Chiefs' win over the [Indianapolis] Colts last week in the divisional round and played in only two regular-season games."

This came after he lost nearly the entire 2017 season with a ruptured Achilles suffered in Week 1.

When healthy, Berry is one of the top defensive players in the NFL. The 30-year-old has played five seasons of at least seven games and has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of them. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

But while he signed a six-year, $78 million deal in 2017, injuries continue to be a major concern.

Related

    Report: Bengals Want Del Rio for DC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bengals Want Del Rio for DC

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL's Hunt Investigation May End by Free Agency

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL's Hunt Investigation May End by Free Agency

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Chiefs and Patriots Match Up

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    How the Chiefs and Patriots Match Up

    Jeff Miller
    via latimes.com

    Report: Bengals Will Hire Rams' Taylor as HC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bengals Will Hire Rams' Taylor as HC

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report