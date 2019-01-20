Chiefs Star Eric Berry Reportedly 'Will Likely Need Surgery' for Heel Injury

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, though he will likely need surgery on his injured heel once the team's season is over, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report: "After the conclusion of the Chiefs' season, the star safety will undergo further examinations on his heel and will likely need surgery to correct the issue. ... Berry sat out the Chiefs' win over the [Indianapolis] Colts last week in the divisional round and played in only two regular-season games."

This came after he lost nearly the entire 2017 season with a ruptured Achilles suffered in Week 1.

When healthy, Berry is one of the top defensive players in the NFL. The 30-year-old has played five seasons of at least seven games and has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of them. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

But while he signed a six-year, $78 million deal in 2017, injuries continue to be a major concern.