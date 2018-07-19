NFLPA Reveals 1st Top 50 Players Sales List for Merchandise

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Quarterback Nick Foles unsurprisingly became a massive fan favorite after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title last season, and his popularity has led to incredible merchandise sales.

According to the NFLPA, Foles led all NFL players in overall sales of licensed merchandise from March 1 through May 31, which includes jerseys, bobbleheads, wall decals and more.

He topped the man he beat in Super Bowl LII, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, while fellow Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz ranked third.

Here is the top 10 in overall sales list:

Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

The Eagles' first Super Bowl title led to seven players ranking in the top 50 in overall sales, with Zach Ertz (No. 13), Alshon Jeffery (No. 33), Brandon Graham (No. 34), Fletcher Cox (No. 46) and LeGarrette Blount (No. 49) also exciting the fan base.

Philadelphia players also made up 11 of the top 15 best-selling bobbleheads.

The top-50 list includes several rookies, most notably New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

While Barkley was the No. 2 player taken in the draft, he was the top rookie on the list at No. 4 overall and led all players in jersey sales. Quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen also topped the list, as well as fifth-round pick Shaquem Griffin.

The NFLPA release was the first of its kind, but the list will be updated quarterly going forward.