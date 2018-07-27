Each MLB Team's Most Critical Goal Before Trade Deadline Expires

30 of 30

Although the Washington Nationals' postseason hopes seem to be getting dimmer by the day, the team isn't about to wave a white flag.

"We are back-to-back champs and have won four of the last six. We are the team to beat. We are the champs until someone knocks us off," Nationals GM Mike Rizzo said of their NL East standing, according to Sherman.

Fair enough. But it would help if the Nats didn't take a single step further before acquiring a new catcher.

Just like in 2017, Nationals backstops rank last in MLB in WAR . Whether on offense or defense, the struggle has been real.

This is as good of an excuse as any for Washington to go all-out for Realmuto. If not, it could settle for Ramos and hope his hamstrings are healthy enough for him to contribute down the stretch.

