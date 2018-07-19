MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Teams Looking to Sell at the 2018 Trade Deadline

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Positives are hard to find for the bottom feeders of Major League Baseball.

The trade deadline presents struggling franchises with an opportunity to recoup their losses and invest in their future by bringing in prospects in exchange for stars who can make an impact for contending teams.

Most of the last-place teams in the American and National Leagues have already been mentioned in the rumor mill, and as contenders get more desperate to make additions, more speculation about potential moves will come about.

Below is a look at the latest buzz surrounding teams that are expected to be sellers over the next two weeks.

Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore's first, and most important, order of business was taken care of Wednesday, as Manny Machado was shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a quintet of prospects.

Since the only thing the Orioles have to play for is the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft, they should be one of the top sellers at the trade deadline.

The top target remaining on the roster of the fifth-place team in the AL East is Zach Britton, who is generating interest from a handful of teams.

According to MLB.com's Brittany Ghiroli, interest is picking up in Britton with Machado off to Los Angeles:

In addition to Britton, Mychal Givens could be on the move, as MLB Network's Jon Morosi noted the Indians are among the teams that have discussed a deal for the 28-year-old pitcher.

The Indians could also be in play for outfielder Adam Jones, as Morosi noted the AL teams have been in contact about multiple players:

With a rebuild in full effect with Machado out the door, it would be wise of the Orioles to dump Britton, Givens and Jones if possible in order to reload their farm system with prospects.

By trading away most of the marquee names on their roster, the Orioles also give younger players an opportunity to gain experience in the majors, which could be a valuable asset two or three years down the road.

San Diego Padres

San Diego offloaded its top trade target Thursday, as Brad Hand was shipped to the Indians along with Adam Cimber in exchange for catcher/outfielder Francisco Mejia.

Although the Padres only got one player in return for Hand, who is under contract until 2021, they received one of the top prospects in baseball.

According to MLB.com, Mejia is the No. 15 prospect in baseball, which gives the Padres nine of the top 100 prospects.

Hand might not be the only player leaving the Padres before July 31, as they've received significant interest in Kirby Yates and some in Tyson Ross as well, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

Yates is 3-0 with 48 strikeouts in 39 appearances out of the bullpen, which is depleted after Hand and Cimber were sent to Cleveland.

Ross could be an intriguing option for the teams in need of starting pitchers, but there will be concerns about his consistency, as he gave up 15 earned runs in his first two starts in July.

The 31-year-old hasn't picked up a victory since June 3, but his last outing against the Dodgers, in which he gave up three hits and two earned runs in 6.1 innings, gave potential suitors an insight in to what he can do on a winning team.

The Padres already received an ideal return for their top trade target, so any other players they receive in potential trades for Ross and Yates are an added bonus to their haul.

Kansas City Royals

Just three years after winning the World Series, the Kansas City Royals are languishing in the cellar of the AL Central at 27-68.

While most of the stars from that squad have moved on, one key component remains on the roster, at least for now.

With Machado off the market, Mike Moustakas is one of the most intriguing players left on the trade market, and there's plenty of interest in the 29-year-old third baseman.

According to ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick, the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves have interest in Moustakas, as well as the New York Yankees:

Moustakas has 19 home runs and 58 RBI in 91 games for the Royals, and if he continues on his current pace, he'll eclipse his career highs in both categories.

The market for Moustakas will be established based on the right fit. For example, Philadelphia was a better fit for Machado since he could've filled a void at shortstop. If Moustakas were to be traded to the Phillies, they'd have to shuffle around their infield.

The Braves, Yankees and Red Sox would be more natural fits for Moustakas, as they have holes to fill at third base.

There might be another Royals infielder on the move before July 31, as second baseman Whit Merrifield could generate some interest.

Fancred's Jon Heyman reported before the All-Star break that the Milwaukee Brewers, Phillies and Red Sox were mentioned as potential trade partners with Kansas City.

Merrifield is batting .307 with 109 hits, five home runs, 30 RBI and 17 stolen bases. As a well-rounded part of the lineup, the 29-year-old would be a nice addition to a contender, but unfortunately for the Royals, he would come at a cheaper price than someone with a higher profile than Machado or Moustakas.

