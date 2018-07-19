2018 World Series Odds: Astros, Dodgers Favored in Latest AL, NL Lines

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve fields a ground ball by Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Houston. Moustakas was out at first. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

On the heels of the 2018 MLB All-Star Game, the Houston Astros are favored to repeat as World Series champions.

Per OddsShark, the Astros are the World Series favorites at +410 (41-10), while the Los Angeles Dodgers are the top choice in the National League at +850 (17-2):

Ahead of the Dodgers in overall odds to win the World Series are the Boston Red Sox at +465 (93-20) and New York Yankees at +535 (107-20).

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Machado Gives LAD Firepower to End WS Drought

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Machado Gives LAD Firepower to End WS Drought

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Machado to Dodgers Finalized

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Machado to Dodgers Finalized

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    It Keeps Getting Harder to Believe in Oriole Magic

    MLB logo
    MLB

    It Keeps Getting Harder to Believe in Oriole Magic

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Get Ready for the All-Star Game with New Gear ⭐

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Get Ready for the All-Star Game with New Gear ⭐

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics