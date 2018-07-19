2018 World Series Odds: Astros, Dodgers Favored in Latest AL, NL Lines

2018 World Series Odds: Astros, Dodgers Favored in Latest AL, NL LinesJuly 19, 2018
On the heels of the 2018 MLB All-Star Game, the Houston Astros are favored to repeat as World Series champions.
Per OddsShark, the Astros are the World Series favorites at +410 (41-10), while the Los Angeles Dodgers are the top choice in the National League at +850 (17-2):
World Series odds (@5Dimes): HOU +410 BOS +465 NYY +535 LAD +850 CHC +950 CLE +1300 PHI +1625 ARZ +2000 ATL/MIL +2150 WSH +2250 SEA +2500 SF +4000 STL +5000 OAK +8000 COL +8500 LAA +30000 MIN/PIT +50000 TB +70000 TOR/NYM/CIN +250000 SD +300000 TEX +500000 CWS/BAL/KC/DET +999999
Ahead of the Dodgers in overall odds to win the World Series are the Boston Red Sox at +465 (93-20) and New York Yankees at +535 (107-20).
