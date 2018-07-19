Thon Maker Suspended Amid Sanctions from Australia vs. Philippines Brawl

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

FILE - In this July 2, 2018, file photo, Philippines' Jason William (7) jumps to hit Australia's Daniel Kickert, center left, as others rush to break a brawl during the FIBA World Cup qualifying basketball game at the Philippine Arena in suburban Bocaue township, Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines. Kickert was given a five-match ban for unsportsmanlike behavior by international body FIBA on Thursday, July 19, 2018, for his part in a brawl during an Asian qualifier against the Philippines for the 2019 World Cup. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)
Bullit Marquez/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker received a three-game FIBA suspension as one of 13 players disciplined after a fight during a July 2 game between Australia and the Philippines.

On Thursday, Olgun Uluc of Fox Sports Australia reported Maker was among three Australian players to receive suspensions, while 10 members of Gilas Pilipinas, including former NBA power forward Andray Blatche, were handed bans that ranged from one-to-six international contests.

Philippine national team head coach Vincent "Chot" Reyes was handed a one-game suspension and assistant Joseph Uichico was banned for three games, per Uluc. The Philippines' and Australia's federations were fined 250,000 and 100,000 Swiss francs, respectively.

Gilas Pilipinas must also play its next home game with no crowd.

Here's a look at the brawl that led to the extensive discipline:

Along with the players and coaches, the referees involved in the game were removed from the FIBA Elite Program, making them ineligible to officiate any FIBA games for one year.

Uluc also provided part of the statement released by the governing body of international basketball:

"FIBA wishes to emphasize that it condemns any form of violence, both on and off the court. Respect, sportsmanship and professionalism are expected from players, coaches, officials and all other stakeholders at every game. Moreover, host countries must ensure the highest standards of organizational conditions are in place to guarantee the safety and well-being of players and other participants at all times."

Both teams are attempting to qualify for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will take place in China from August-September.

