Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek Not for Sale, Say Ajax

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax have issued a warning to Europe's top clubs that youngsters Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek are not for sale.

Per De Telegraaf (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars insisted the trio will spend another season with the club and even huge offers will not tempt them to sell:



"Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt are not for sale as far as we are concerned. Not even for an insane amount. They should play about 40 games for Ajax first in 2018-19. De Jong to Barcelona? He is not for sale. And I have communicated this to all parties involved. It's the same for Matthijs. Clubs that are interested are free to come back next year.

"Of course, Davinson Sanchez's move last year showed that it is not always easy to stand firm. But we have now reached a point where we simply say that we are not selling these players. They are still only 19, 20 years old. I have told these players and their agents that a transfer after this season could be an option if the right offer comes in."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.