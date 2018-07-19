Jose Mourinho Urges Paul Pogba to Learn from His World Cup Win

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has called on Paul Pogba to learn from his "absolutely brilliant" performances for France at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder scored as Les Bleus beat Croatia 4-2 in Sunday's final, and Mourinho hailed Pogba's contribution, particularly in the second half of the tournament, per BBC Sport: "It's about him understanding why he was so good, especially in the second part of the competition. I think that's the point, about his performance level and his contribution to a winning team."

Pogba, 25, returned to United from Juventus for £89 million in 2016 but has been widely criticised for failing to live up to his potential.

His performances last season were frustrating as he would play brilliantly in one match before being anonymous in another.

He played a key role in France winning their second World Cup, contributing in both defence and attack from the middle of the park and putting in a superb performance in the final, per Match of the Day:

United fans will rightly be excited about him taking that form into the 2018-19 club season, which kicks off for the Red Devils with a Premier League clash against Leicester City on August 10.

Pogba could have a new partner in the United midfield after their capture of Brazil international Fred.

Mourinho is planning for his third season in charge at Old Trafford, and his key aim will be to win the Premier League once again.

Pogba will have a big role to play in achieving that, and it is clear Mourinho feels France's World Cup win can boost the midfielder's performances in the future.