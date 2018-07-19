ESPYs 2018 Winners: Highlights from Wednesday's Awards Show and Results

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The ESPY awards are typically a lighthearted evening filled with jokes, designed simply to celebrate the year in sports.

Wednesday night, there was some of that. Danica Patrick, the first woman to host the ESPYs, did her best amid some cringeworthy dialogue and scripted skits.

But those moments of lightheartedness took a backseat to more serious matters, as Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, former Marine Jake Wood and the survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse took centerstage as part of a touching ceremony in Los Angeles.

The survivors of Nassar's sexual abuse closed the show in arguably the most powerful moment in ESPYs history. Nearly the entire stage was filled with women, 141 of them in all, to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on behalf of all the victims of Nassar's sexual abuse.

"It is a privilege to stand up here with my sister survivors as we represent hundreds more who are not with us tonight," said Sarah Klein, who is the first known Nassar victim (h/t Julie Miller of Vanity Fair). "Make no mistake, we are here on this stage to present an image for the world to see, a portrait of survival, a new vision of courage...telling our stories of abuse over and over and over again in graphic detail is not easy.

"We're sacrificing privacy, we're being judged and scrutinized, and it's grueling and it's painful but it is time. We must start caring about children's safety more than we care about adults' reputations."

Aly Raisman praised Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who sentenced Nassar.

"You helped us rediscover the power that we possess...If just one adult had listened, believed, and acted, the people standing before you on this stage would have never met him...To all the survivors out there, don't let anyone rewrite your story. The truth does matter, you matter, and you are not alone," Raisman said.

Nassar, a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor, was sentenced to a minimum of 140 years in prison after being found guilty on charges of sexual abuse and child pornography.

Kelly, whose cancer returned a third time in March, was the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

"I came up with a saying: Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow," Kelly said (h/t New York Post).

"When I look across this arena and when I talk to people and look at people, you don't need to be a Russell Wilson, an Aaron Rodgers to make a difference out there. Every single person in this room can be a difference-maker.

"My kids, my friends, when they came into see me, not once did they ever have a frown on their face," Kelly later said. "So I just urge everybody out there, if you have somebody who's suffering—it doesn't have to be cancer, it could be something who's not having a good day, it could be your mom or you dad, it could be your grandparents—what you say to them and the smile that you have on your face, that could be the difference in them making it to the next day."

There were more lighthearted moments, including a monologue in which Patrick sent shots at everyone across the sports world—including LeBron James.

But for the most part, the night was all about taking a moment to reflect about what really matters outside of sports.

2018 ESPYs Results

BEST MALE ATHLETE

Jose Altuve, Houston Astro

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lyn

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women's National Soccer Team

BEST OLYMPIC MOMENT

Shaun White, Snowboard

Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, U.S. Cross Country Ski

U.S. Men's Curling

USA Women's Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

George Springer, Houston Astros – MLB World Series

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LII

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors – NBA Finals

Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Men's Basketball – CBB National Championship

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Sloane Stephens, Tennis

BEST GAME

Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5

Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl

USA Women's Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

BEST MOMENT

Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball

Las Vegas Golden Knights defeat Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals

#16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County upsets No. 1 Virginia

BEST TEAM

Houston Astros, MLB

Philadelphia Eagles, NFL

USA Women's Ice Hockey

Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women's Basketball

Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men's Basketball

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Washington Capitals, NHL

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football

Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball

Katie Ledecky, Stanford Swimming

A'ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball

BEST PLAY

Arike Ogunbowale buzzer-beater

BEST FIGHTER

Terence Crawford, Boxing

Vasiliy (Vasyl) Lomachenko, Boxing

Rose Namajunas, UFC

Georges St-Pierre, UFC

BEST MALE OLYMPIAN

Shaun White, Snowboarding

Red Gerard, Snowboarding

David Wise, Halfpipe Skiing

John Shuster, Curling

BEST FEMALE OLYMPIAN

Chloe Kim, Snowboarding

Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing

Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, US Women's Hockey