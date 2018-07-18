ESPYs 2018 Winners: Awards Results, Recap, Top Moments and Twitter Reaction

ESPYs 2018 Winners: Awards Results, Recap, Top Moments and Twitter ReactionJuly 19, 2018
The biggest and brightest stars in sports were honored at the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Washington Capitals winger Alexander Ovechkin and United States Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim headlined the proceedings by winning Male and Female Athlete of the Year, respectively, while the Houston Astros were named the year's best team.
Here's a look at the highlights from a powerful evening at the Microsoft Theater.
ESPY Winners
Best Male Athlete: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best Female Athlete: Chloe Kim, U.S. Snowboarder
Best Team: Houston Astros
Best Play: Arike Ogunbowale's Title Game Buzzer-Beater
Best Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Best Moment: The Minnesota Miracle (Stefon Diggs' Game-Winning TD vs. Saints)
Best Game: U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team defeats Canada at 2018 Winter Olympics
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Best Championship Performance: Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles
Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Survivors of Larry Nassar Sexual Abuse
Jimmy V Award: Jim Kelly
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Sgt. Jake Wood
Best Olympic Moment: Shaun White's Halfpipe Gold Medal
Best College Athlete: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim
Best Female Olympian: Chloe Kim
Best Male Olympian: Shaun White
Best Fighter: Terence Crawford
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Roger Federer
Best NFL Player: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Best MLB Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Best NBA Player: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Best WNBA Player: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin
Best International Men's Soccer Player: Cristiano Ronaldo
Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr
Best Driver: Martin Truex Jr.
Best Male Golfer: Jordan Spieth
Best Female Golfer: Sung-Hyun Park
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player: Sloane Stephens
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: David Wise
Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Best Male Athlete With a Disability: Mike Schultz, Snowboarding
Best Female Athlete With a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Best Bowler: Rhino Page
Best MLS Player: Nemanja Nikolic, Chicago Fire
Best NWSL Player: Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign
Recap and Top Moments
The evening's most powerful moment came during the presentation of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, which was presented to the survivors of sexual abuse by former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
Good Morning America @GMA
Larry Nassar survivor before receiving this year's Arthur Ashe Courage award alongside sister survivors: “If we have to walk this journey to make sure that no other little girl has to walk this journey, then that's exactly what we're going to do.” https://t.co/T3gtmmd6PF #ESPYS https://t.co/Ua4q0ndhSU
In total, 141 women were present to accept the award as representatives for all the survivors of Nassar's abuse. They received a standing ovation.
ESPYS @ESPYS
Former gymnast Sarah Klein shares her message of hope to her sister survivors. #ESPYS https://t.co/C3haNrkhS9
"If we choose to listen and we choose to act with empathy, we can draw strength from each other," U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman said. "We may suffer alone, but we survive together."
Good Morning America @GMA
.@aly_raisman bravely reads out all the years during which women reported Larry Nassar's abuse: "To all the survivors out there, don't let anyone rewrite your story. Your truth does matter. You matter and you are not alone." https://t.co/SrcAMqxyM8 #ESPYS https://t.co/jvooBvHRf4
Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly was also among the honorees as he received the Jimmy V Perseverance Award.
Kelly, 58, was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2013 and has undergone several surgeries since then. Kelly was declared cancer-free in 2014, but he announced in March that the disease had returned.
ESPN @espn
"I will never give up. I will keep fighting til the end. Get up, you'll be alright." As we honor Jim Kelly with the Jimmy V Award, consider donating to @TheVFoundation: https://t.co/6NwFh2XdEK https://t.co/SnohcxEpN6
Speaking to those in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, Kelly emphasized that he will continue to live his life to the fullest.
"I always get thrown another curveball," Kelly said. "It's to see how I react. I've been through a lot in my life: good days, bad days, heartbreak. But it doesn't matter. I will never give up."
Kelly also provided some lasting and inspirational words before leaving the stage.
"Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow," he said.
Good Morning America @GMA
.@JimKelly1212 honored with the well-deserved Award for Perseverance. "Never, ever give up." #KellyStrong https://t.co/4jFgUPQp51
Wednesday's ceremony also highlighted the courage of all three Best Coach winners, Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon, who were killed in February's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
ESPN @espn
Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon of Stoneman Douglas High School were more than just coaches. They were heroes. https://t.co/xag1iuggjI
Good Morning America @GMA
This year's Best Coach Award is posthumously given to Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon - the 3 coaches who died protecting students from gunfire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. https://t.co/T3gtmmd6PF #ESPYS https://t.co/MzPhYxXZpQ
"It's not a political issue," MSD football coach Elliot Bonner said of gun violence upon accepting the posthumous award. "It's a human issue. Lives were lost that didn't have to be."
