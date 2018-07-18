ESPYs 2018 Winners: Awards Results, Recap, Top Moments and Twitter Reaction

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The biggest and brightest stars in sports were honored at the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Washington Capitals winger Alexander Ovechkin and United States Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim headlined the proceedings by winning Male and Female Athlete of the Year, respectively, while the Houston Astros were named the year's best team.

Here's a look at the highlights from a powerful evening at the Microsoft Theater.

ESPY Winners

Best Male Athlete: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best Female Athlete: Chloe Kim, U.S. Snowboarder

Best Team: Houston Astros

Best Play: Arike Ogunbowale's Title Game Buzzer-Beater

Best Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Best Moment: The Minnesota Miracle (Stefon Diggs' Game-Winning TD vs. Saints)

Best Game: U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team defeats Canada at 2018 Winter Olympics

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Best Championship Performance: Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Survivors of Larry Nassar Sexual Abuse

Jimmy V Award: Jim Kelly

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Sgt. Jake Wood



Best Olympic Moment: Shaun White's Halfpipe Gold Medal

Best College Athlete: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim

Best Female Olympian: Chloe Kim

Best Male Olympian: Shaun White

Best Fighter: Terence Crawford

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Roger Federer

Best NFL Player: Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Best MLB Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Best NBA Player: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Best WNBA Player: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin

Best International Men's Soccer Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best Driver: Martin Truex Jr.

Best Male Golfer: Jordan Spieth

Best Female Golfer: Sung-Hyun Park

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Sloane Stephens

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: David Wise

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Male Athlete With a Disability: Mike Schultz, Snowboarding

Best Female Athlete With a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Best Bowler: Rhino Page

Best MLS Player: Nemanja Nikolic, Chicago Fire

Best NWSL Player: Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign

Recap and Top Moments

The evening's most powerful moment came during the presentation of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, which was presented to the survivors of sexual abuse by former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In total, 141 women were present to accept the award as representatives for all the survivors of Nassar's abuse. They received a standing ovation.

"If we choose to listen and we choose to act with empathy, we can draw strength from each other," U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman said. "We may suffer alone, but we survive together."

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly was also among the honorees as he received the Jimmy V Perseverance Award.

Kelly, 58, was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2013 and has undergone several surgeries since then. Kelly was declared cancer-free in 2014, but he announced in March that the disease had returned.

Speaking to those in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, Kelly emphasized that he will continue to live his life to the fullest.

"I always get thrown another curveball," Kelly said. "It's to see how I react. I've been through a lot in my life: good days, bad days, heartbreak. But it doesn't matter. I will never give up."

Kelly also provided some lasting and inspirational words before leaving the stage.

"Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow," he said.

Wednesday's ceremony also highlighted the courage of all three Best Coach winners, Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon, who were killed in February's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"It's not a political issue," MSD football coach Elliot Bonner said of gun violence upon accepting the posthumous award. "It's a human issue. Lives were lost that didn't have to be."