NBA Reporter Shams Charania to Leave Yahoo Sports After 3 Years

Shams Charania will be wowing NBA Twitter with his reporting elsewhere.

Charania and Yahoo Sports were unable to reach an agreement for a contract extension, meaning Charania will be the top remaining free agent of the NBA summer.

"We made the decision to walk away from negotiations," Yahoo Sports general manager Geoff Reiss told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Charania, 24, is perhaps the most promising young name in sports journalism. He is just a year removed from graduating college and spent his final two years working full time as a student and reporter for Yahoo.

Thirteen months ago, Yahoo Sports had two of the most prominent news breakers in Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski. Yahoo allowed ESPN to poach Wojnarowski as part of a widespread retooling of the Worldwide Leader's NBA reporting. Shams, a mentee of Woj, was left to lead the way at Yahoo.

Marchand reported Charania is not expected to join Wojnarowski at ESPN. Instead, he's expected to court offers from NBC Sports Regional Networks and The Athletic, among others.