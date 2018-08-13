How Pulisic, European Soccer Stars Spent the Summer Tackling American Sports

B/R Video August 13, 2018

Some of Europe's biggest soccer stars got a taste of American sports on their preseason USA tour for the International Champions Cup.

Christian Pulisic's Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and some of England's top squads got to interact with NFL athletes and WWE Superstars around the USA.

Watch the video above to check out the football culture clash.

       

