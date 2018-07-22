The Biggest Question Every NFL Team Must Answer in Training Camp

1 of 32

Matt York/Associated Press

Running back David Johnson missed the majority of the 2017 season with a wrist injury. For a running back, returning shouldn't be as hard as if it were, say, a torn ACL. But the fact remains that Johnson has been away from the playing field for nearly a full year.

The Arizona Cardinals need to figure out whether Johnson can be the same back who produced more than 2,000 yards in 2016—and they need to do so sooner than later.

The reasoning for this is two-fold. Regardless of whether Josh Rosen or Sam Bradford is under center, Arizona needs to protect its quarterback with a strong running game. Bradford is injury-prone and Rosen is, of course, a rookie.

The Cardinals also need to determine how much they value Johnson, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. Johnson is lobbying for an extension and skipped mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason. NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported in June that a deal is expected to be in place before the start of the season. The specifics of that deal could largely depend on what kind of back the Cardinals believe Johnson will be this season.