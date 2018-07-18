Jose Mourinho Has 'No Idea' If Manchester United Will Make Any More Signings

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Manager of Manchester United Jose Mourinho gestures from the sideline during the Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he has "no idea" whether the club will make more signings this summer.

The Red Devils have already signed midfielder Fred, right-back Diogo Dalot and goalkeeper Lee Grant this summer, but Mourinho said he was in the dark as to whether any more new faces will arrive, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

"I've no idea. I'm not going to lie to you, I'm not going to say somebody is coming or nobody is coming.

[...]

"Fred we did quite a long time ago, we started the process, we lost Michael Carrick and I think Fred is the kind of player we need to complement the qualities of our midfield players. Dalot is injured, a small injury, a small surgery, we didn't want to lose him because of that and he's recovering really well and we think he can start training back in England, not ready for start of the season."

         

