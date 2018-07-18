Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Target 2 Signings in Latest Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish headcoach Unai Emery looks on before the French L1 football match between Caen (SMC) and Paris (PSG) on May 19, 2018, at the Michel d'Ornano stadium, in Caen, northwestern France. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly targeting two more signings before the end of the summer transfer window but will likely have to sell some of their existing players before they can afford to invest in new talent.

Goal's Chris Wheatley reported a "fast, direct winger" is a priority for manager Unai Emery, who will also look to bring in a new left-back if the north Londoners offload Nacho Monreal.

According to Wheatley, the list of players who could be sold to free up funds includes Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, Danny Welbeck, Petr Cech, David Ospina, Carl Jenkinson and Lucas Perez.

         

