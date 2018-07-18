Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Target 2 Signings in Latest Rumours

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly targeting two more signings before the end of the summer transfer window but will likely have to sell some of their existing players before they can afford to invest in new talent.

Goal's Chris Wheatley reported a "fast, direct winger" is a priority for manager Unai Emery, who will also look to bring in a new left-back if the north Londoners offload Nacho Monreal.

According to Wheatley, the list of players who could be sold to free up funds includes Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, Danny Welbeck, Petr Cech, David Ospina, Carl Jenkinson and Lucas Perez.

