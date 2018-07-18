Josh Hader Avoids Suspension for Racist Tweets, Will Join Diversity Initiative

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader (71) throws during the eighth inning at the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader won't be suspended by Major League Baseball after old racist and anti-gay Twitter messages surfaced during Tuesday night's 2018 MLB All-Star Game. 

On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today provided the league's course of action, which includes sensitivity training and joining initiatives focused on diversity and inclusion:

"You know, it was something that happened when I was 17 years old," Hader told reporters after the game. "As a child, I was immature, and I obviously said some things that were inexcusable. That doesn't reflect on who I am as a person today, and that's just what it is."

Brewers general manager David Stearns also released a statement:

Milwaukee teammate Lorenzo Cain called Hader a "great guy" and a "great teammate" and said he's willing to give the reliever a second chance:

The 24-year-old Maryland native struggled in the All-Star Game, giving up four hits and three runs (one earned) while recording just a single out.

Hader has been one of the league's best relievers since his 2017 debut with a 1.79 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 66 career appearances.

