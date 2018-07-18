Josh Hader Avoids Suspension for Racist Tweets, Will Join Diversity Initiative

Josh Hader Avoids Suspension for Racist Tweets, Will Join Diversity InitiativeJuly 18, 2018
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader won't be suspended by Major League Baseball after old racist and anti-gay Twitter messages surfaced during Tuesday night's 2018 MLB All-Star Game.
On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today provided the league's course of action, which includes sensitivity training and joining initiatives focused on diversity and inclusion:
Bob Nightengale @BNightengale
Major League Baseball issues statement requiring #Brewers Josh Hader to enroll in diversity and inclusion initiatives. He will not be suspended https://t.co/wDpvfkDzlA
"You know, it was something that happened when I was 17 years old," Hader told reporters after the game. "As a child, I was immature, and I obviously said some things that were inexcusable. That doesn't reflect on who I am as a person today, and that's just what it is."
Brewers general manager David Stearns also released a statement:
Milwaukee teammate Lorenzo Cain called Hader a "great guy" and a "great teammate" and said he's willing to give the reliever a second chance:
Ryan Fagan @ryanfagan
Lorenzo Cain, who said he spoke briefly to Josh Hader before talking with the media. https://t.co/UJKi1QBII7
The 24-year-old Maryland native struggled in the All-Star Game, giving up four hits and three runs (one earned) while recording just a single out.
Hader has been one of the league's best relievers since his 2017 debut with a 1.79 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 66 career appearances.
