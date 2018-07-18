Report: Manchester United 'Hopeful' of Completing Toby Alderweireld Transfer

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United want to wrap up a deal for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld before the new Premier League season gets under way, per freelance journalist Sam Pilger:

Alderweireld, who is out of contract with Spurs in 2019, helped Belgium finish third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, talks with United "broke off weeks ago" over the fee, but the Old Trafford club still hold an interest in the 29-year-old.

Delaney's report about the end of those negotiations comes after BBC Sport's Simon Stone raised doubts about United's willingness to pursue the defender:

Even though progress over a potential deal with United has been rocky, Alderweireld's exit is still "widely anticipated," per Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror.

His contract situation means Spurs would be wise to cash in on their best defender ahead of potentially losing him for free in a year.

The player himself seems open to moving on amid disappointment over his playing time last season:

There would be no shortage of suitors should Alderweireld be determined to leave. Few defenders at the top level of the European game can match his mix of brawn, timing, pace, discipline and intelligence.

He's commanding in the air, quick and precise on the deck and adept at playing out from the back.

United don't necessarily have a major need for reinforcements at the heart of defence, not after conceding the second-fewest goals in the Premier League last season. The Reds surrendered 28 goals, just one behind champions Manchester City.

The squad is well-stocked at centre-back, with Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo joining Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof. Despite the numbers, though, manager Jose Mourinho has had some trouble forging partnerships that last.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Smalling is still blighted by inconsistency, while injuries have often beset Jones throughout his career. Injuries and red cards have stunted the development of Bailly, who is an accomplished physical presence with his best years ahead of him.

Lindelof struggled to establish himself during his first season in England's top flight, making just 24 starts in all competitions.

Alderweireld would surely become a fixture in Mourinho's best starting XI, but United may not want to be held to ransom to add a player at a position loaded with options.