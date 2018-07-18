Cowboys, Manchester United Top 2018 Forbes List of Most Valuable Sports Teams

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

For the third consecutive year, the Dallas Cowboys have been named the world's most valuable sports team.

According to Forbes, the Cowboys are worth $4.8 billion in 2018. They are followed by Manchester United ($4.123 billion), Real Madrid ($4.088 billion), Barcelona ($4.064 billion) and the New York Yankees ($4.000 billion).

Since last year's Forbes list was published, the Cowboys have appreciated in value by $600 million.

Although the Yankees fell from second to fifth on the list, they also increased their value from $3.7 billion to $4.0 billion.

Manchester United went from third to second, Real Madrid went from fifth to third, and Barcelona remained at No. 4.

Rounding out the top 10 in 2018 are the New England Patriots ($3.7 billion), New York Knicks ($3.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($3.3 billion), New York Giants ($3.3 billion), Golden State Warriors ($3.1 billion) and Washington Redskins ($3.1 billion).

After consecutive years inside the top 10, the San Francisco 49ers notably fell to 13th at $3.05 billion.

Success in terms of wins and losses doesn't necessarily have a significant impact on team valuations.

During their most recent seasons, the Cowboys, Knicks, Lakers, Giants and Redskins all failed to make the playoffs.

It can have some bearing, however, as the Yankees reached the American League Championship Series, the Patriots made it to the Super Bowl and the Warriors won their second consecutive NBA championship.

The Cowboys aren't the only NFL team on the rise when it comes to their overall value, as ESPN's Darren Rovell reported Tuesday that the league experienced a 4.9 percent bump in revenue and shared $8 billion among the 32 teams.