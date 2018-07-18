Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Won't Join Juventus for USA Tour, MLS All-Star Game

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will not get his reunion opposite former club Real Madrid this summer following reports he'll miss Juventus' pre-season tour of the United States, where they're set to feature in the International Champions Cup.

The stage was set for the new Bianconeri star to potentially debut against Real, whom he served for nine years, but Mirko Calemme of AS wrote that Juve training staff advised it would be better if he remained in Italy.

It's said Ronaldo had a "lengthy meeting" with manager Massimiliano Allegri before the decision was made, which means he'll also miss pre-season matches against Bayern Munich, Benfica and the MLS All-Star game.

Calemme noted Ronaldo was not contractually obligated to participate in Juve's tour of the U.S., though it's possible his annual tour of China could have played a role after he set off on Wednesday:

Allegri's men begin their pre-season schedule against Bayern at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in one week's time, and though Ronaldo is expected back for pre-season on July 30, it seems it won't be in the States.

Juve face Benfica at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Saturday, July 28. They're scheduled to take on the MLS All-Stars the following Wednesday, August 1, in Atlanta, Georgia, before they close their tour against UEFA Champions League title-holders Real on Saturday, August 4.

Ronaldo's integration into Allegri's setup could be set back slightly by his absence from the pre-season routine, although he's not the type to allow himself an easier ride than any of his team-mates.

The news means Serie A audiences will be the first to watch Ronaldo play in Bianconericolours, and it's clear from the way Ronaldo speaks so reverently of the club that he's looking forward to beginning his work:

It's a big blow for those in the U.S. who were eager to catch a glimpse of Ronaldo on their own shores, with the forward preparing for his first pre-season away from Los Blancos in almost a decade.