The 5 Biggest Cash-Grab Fights in UFC History

John Locher/Associated Press

The UFC is a business above all else.

Don’t ever get that twisted.

While there are overtures into the realm of true athleticism, and they do happen pretty regularly, if the promotion sees a chance to make a quick buck there’s a pretty good chance it’s going to take it.

Champion vs. champion fights, big names from other sports getting UFC fights, or pretty much any other idea that might generate some interest and cash is on the table at UFC headquarters at any given time. While they don’t operate with a script the way pro wrestling does, the goal remains the same: butts in seats, orders on pay-per-view, keep the train rolling for another month of events.

That’s why the next big heavyweight fight is going to see Brock Lesnar return from the world of pro wrestling to fight Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. Brock equals bucks, and the UFC loves its bucks.

It’s part of MMA’s give-and-take with fans, this idea that, so long as we get the fights we want in the name of athletic merit, we’ll look the other way on the nights the UFC is obviously lining its pockets with a booking.

Some fights stand out as being particularly cynical cash-grabs though. The goal of the UFC is so obvious when booking them that one can’t help but cry foul. Sure, you’ll probably still buy it, but it’s a poorly kept secret what the promotion is doing when they announce the bout and it goes so far as to offend your sensibilities.

What follows is a list of five such fights: