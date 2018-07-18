Justin Bonomo Wins $10M in Historic WSOP $1M Buy-in Big One for One Drop Event

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016 photo a card dealer deals a game of poker to patrons at Twin River Casino, in Lincoln, R.I. Casinos far from Las Vegas are experimenting with different ways to draw millennials. Twin River Casino removed 274 slot machines to make way in December for more poker and other table games favored by younger gamblers. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Justin Bonomo became the all-time leader on the poker tournament money list Tuesday night by winning the World Series of Poker's $1 million buy-in Big One for One Drop in Las Vegas.

According to ESPN.com's Timothy Fiorvanti, Bonomo took home a $10 million prize and now has career earnings of $42.98 million, which puts him ahead of Daniel Negreanu.

Per Fiorvanti, Tuesday's win was the third big victory in 2018 for Bonomo, as he had Super High Roller Bowl wins in China and Las Vegas previously.

With regard to winning Tuesday, Bonomo said he felt "disbelief" and "happiness."

Bonomo also revealed the $1 million buy-in required him to get financing help, which will allow him to share the prize with several people who are close to him:

"Because of the wins this year, I absolutely do get to take bigger pieces of myself. This was a million-dollar buy-in, so I was not able to put up anywhere close to even half the money myself. It honestly made this even more special; I get to share this win with literally hundreds of people, because I sold action on the internet, as well. Also, some of my closest friends in the world who helped me prepare for this tournament [had pieces], and I'm so happy to give back to them."

Fedor Holz finished second to Bonomo on Tuesday and netted a $6 million prize.

According to Fiorvanti, Bonomo eliminated Holz shortly after calling an all-in bluff, and his decisive ace-jack hand was good enough to knock out Holz's ace-4.

Related

    2018 Card Player Poker Tour Venetian DeepStack Championship Poker Series Main Event: Ben Jones and Stephen Chidwick Lead Final 15

    Poker logo
    Poker

    2018 Card Player Poker Tour Venetian DeepStack Championship Poker Series Main Event: Ben Jones and Stephen Chidwick Lead Final 15

    Cardplayer
    via Cardplayer

    World Series Of Poker: Justin Bonomo Wins 'One Drop' For $10 Million

    Poker logo
    Poker

    World Series Of Poker: Justin Bonomo Wins 'One Drop' For $10 Million

    Cardplayer
    via Cardplayer

    Bonomo Defeats Holz in an Epic Heads-up Battle

    Poker logo
    Poker

    Bonomo Defeats Holz in an Epic Heads-up Battle

    Tom
    via HighstakesDB

    World Series Of Poker Main Event Runner-Up Apologizes For Accusing Opponent Of Slow Roll

    Poker logo
    Poker

    World Series Of Poker Main Event Runner-Up Apologizes For Accusing Opponent Of Slow Roll

    Cardplayer
    via Cardplayer