Justin Bonomo Wins $10M in Historic WSOP $1M Buy-in Big One for One Drop Event

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Justin Bonomo became the all-time leader on the poker tournament money list Tuesday night by winning the World Series of Poker's $1 million buy-in Big One for One Drop in Las Vegas.

According to ESPN.com's Timothy Fiorvanti, Bonomo took home a $10 million prize and now has career earnings of $42.98 million, which puts him ahead of Daniel Negreanu.

Per Fiorvanti, Tuesday's win was the third big victory in 2018 for Bonomo, as he had Super High Roller Bowl wins in China and Las Vegas previously.

With regard to winning Tuesday, Bonomo said he felt "disbelief" and "happiness."

Bonomo also revealed the $1 million buy-in required him to get financing help, which will allow him to share the prize with several people who are close to him:

"Because of the wins this year, I absolutely do get to take bigger pieces of myself. This was a million-dollar buy-in, so I was not able to put up anywhere close to even half the money myself. It honestly made this even more special; I get to share this win with literally hundreds of people, because I sold action on the internet, as well. Also, some of my closest friends in the world who helped me prepare for this tournament [had pieces], and I'm so happy to give back to them."

Fedor Holz finished second to Bonomo on Tuesday and netted a $6 million prize.

According to Fiorvanti, Bonomo eliminated Holz shortly after calling an all-in bluff, and his decisive ace-jack hand was good enough to knock out Holz's ace-4.