WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 17July 18, 2018
WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 17
205 Live has put a lot of focus on Cedric Alexander, Hideo Itami, Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali in recent weeks, but they were all given the night off so the division could focus on other competitors.
The returning Noam Dar took on TJP in the opening match, which was followed by a quick squash featuring Drew Gulak and an unknown local talent.
The main event of the evening saw Lio Rush go up against Akira Tozawa. This was the first big challenge for Rush since joining the division, especially since he was facing a former champion.
We also found out what would headline next week's show when Drake Maverick announced TJP vs. Itami vs. Ali vs. Murphy for a shot at Alexander's Cruiserweight Championship.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Noam Dar vs. TJP
- TJP gave a promo on the way to the ring. He called the town Wilkes-Boring instead of Wilkes-Barre. It's one of those lines only some Superstars can say without sounding cheesy. TJP is not one of them.
- Dar and TJP are perfect rivals. Their styles are similar and they have almost the exact same height and build.
- Dar did a great job selling a knee injury late in the match. It was almost Dolph Ziggler-level selling.
The first match of the night was a rematch from last week between TJP and the recently returned Dar, who is now working as a semi-babyface.
Dar maintained his heel persona during the United Kingdom Championship Tournament, but he has toned it down since returning to feud with TJP.
This was a much more competitive bout than their previous 30-second match. Dar controlled the action early on, but TJP took over and used every tool in his arsenal to punish his opponent.
While both competitors are on the smaller side, they both seem to prefer a more grounded style of offense, so the high-flying was kept to a minimum.
Dar put up a valiant effort, but his weak knee was exploited and TJP picked up the win with his signature kneebar submission.
Grade: B+
Notes and Highlights
Drew Gulak vs. Danny Garcia
- This stable with Gulak, Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick needs more time to make sense. Right now they just seem like three guys with nothing in common other than their bad attitudes.
- Gulak saying "I'm not into the rock and roll" was so much funnier than the crowd made it seem. It's such an old man thing to say.
In keeping with a recent trend on 205 Live, WWE booked a match with a jobber to make someone who is already an established talent look good.
Danny Garcia was sacrificed to Gulak this week, and the self-proclaimed best technical wrestler in WWE made quick work of him.
Gulak got the win with the Gulock in less than a minute. It was a brutal and violent victory. For once, using an enhancement talent had its desired effect.
Grade: C
Notes and Highlights
Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa
- Rush's tattoos don't seem to match. It looks like a bunch of random designs thrown together.
- Laying across the top turnbuckle is such a classic heel move. Rick Rude would be proud of Rush. Tozawa doing the same thing to mock Rush was funny.
- Rush talking a lot of trash was meant to get him heat with the crowd, but he did it just a little too much. Trash talk works best in measured doses.
- Tozawa's jab to the side of the head will never get old.
Rush talks a big game, but he was given his first real test on the main roster this week when he faced former cruiserweight champion, Tozawa.
The Japanese Superstar is rarely the biggest man in the ring, so he used his size advantage when dishing out chest chops to The Man of the Hour.
Rush countered with his speed and agility to keep his opponent on his toes for the entire match. Tozawa is quick, but Rush outpaced him.
Tozawa took control toward the end and seemed like he was going to put Rush in his place, but the newcomer tripped him on the top turnbuckle and hit the frog splash to score the win.
Rush has a bright future in WWE as long as he can stay out of trouble and continue putting on performances like this.
Grade: B
Notes and Highlights