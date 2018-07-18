WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 17

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

205 Live has put a lot of focus on Cedric Alexander, Hideo Itami, Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali in recent weeks, but they were all given the night off so the division could focus on other competitors.

The returning Noam Dar took on TJP in the opening match, which was followed by a quick squash featuring Drew Gulak and an unknown local talent.

The main event of the evening saw Lio Rush go up against Akira Tozawa. This was the first big challenge for Rush since joining the division, especially since he was facing a former champion.

We also found out what would headline next week's show when Drake Maverick announced TJP vs. Itami vs. Ali vs. Murphy for a shot at Alexander's Cruiserweight Championship.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.