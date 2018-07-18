Travis Browne Talks Potential WWE Tag Team Match with Wife Ronda Rousey

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

UFC heavyweight Travis Browne has said he would be open to following his wife Ronda Rousey to WWE and discussed a possible tag team match.

WWE has used plenty of real-life couples in their storylines, and Browne wouldn't say no to such an opportunity, as he told TMZ: "I'll never say no to the possibility of going out there and wrestling. I'd love to go out there and work with my wife!"

The 36-year-old hasn't competed in MMA since UFC 213 in July 2017, where he suffered a fourth consecutive loss.

Once a fringe contender for the heavyweight strap―he lost a title eliminator to Fabricio Werdum in 2014―Browne's UFC career appears as good as over. Dana White said the veteran should retire after his loss against Oleksiy Oliynyk last year, per MMA Fighting's Danny Segura.

The 6'7" giant has always been an imposing figure in the world of MMA, and he would certainly have the size to make an impact in WWE:

Rousey made the switch to wrestling on a full-time basis earlier this year after a successful career in the Octagon. She won the Strikeforce Bantamweight title―which later became the UFC strap―in 2012 and remained unbeaten until 2015, when she suffered a shock loss against Holly Holm.

Her title run was one of the most dominant in the company's history, with only one opponent making it out of the first round.

But after the loss at UFC 193, things quickly went downhill. Rousey wouldn't return to the Octagon until 2017, where Amanda Nunes needed less than a minute to finish her.

By that time, the 31-year-old was already teasing a switch to wrestling, and she's been a smash hit for the company since making her debut at WrestleMania 34.

She's in line for a title shot at SummerSlam:

WWE have previously used Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's real-life relationship to set up storylines, while John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship also aided the company greatly.