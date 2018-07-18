Mother of Brazil World Cup Footballer Taison Released After Armed Kidnapping

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

Brazil's forward Taison takes part in a training session at the Yug Sport Stadium in Sochi, on July 3, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Brazil and Belgium on July 6. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo credit should read NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images)
NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Rosangela Freda, the mother of Brazil and Shakhtar Donetsk footballer Taison, has been released after she was kidnapped by an armed gang on Monday.

As reported by Dom Phillips of The Guardian, she was abducted from her home in Brazil after being lured to the security gates by a man posing as a delivery driver with some flowers, before being taken away in a car to a hideout in Monte Bonito.

Police were able to discover the place Freda was being held after the vehicle was spotted, prompting one man to flee; four were then arrested at the scene.

"She is well," said detective Rafael Lopes following the release, per Phillips. "Apart from the fright, there is no injury."

The moment the kidnap took place was recorded on security footage at Freda's home, per Sky News (warning: some may find the video upsetting):

As noted in the report, Freda was found with her hands bound at the kidnappers' hideout. The authorities also found a revolver, a shotgun, cocaine and marijuana on the scene.

Lopes noted that kidnapping is not a common crime in the Pelotas region, where the incident took place, stating, "I have been in the police here for eight years and it has never happened." Per Phillips, improved policing and advances in CCTV are said to have played a part in that reduction.

Taison was recently part of the Brazil squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, although he didn't feature at the finals as the Selecao faltered at the quarter-final stage. The 30-year-old has eight caps in total for the national team.

The forward has been playing his domestic football in Ukraine for the previous six years. After a three-year stint at Metalist Kharkiv, he moved to Shakhtar, where he has been key to the team winning three league titles.

Related

    Barca Seeking EU Passport for Coutinho

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Seeking EU Passport for Coutinho

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo Won't Make Juve's US Tour

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Won't Make Juve's US Tour

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Newcastle Coach Rejected Spain Job...and Now in Row Over Transfers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Newcastle Coach Rejected Spain Job...and Now in Row Over Transfers

    Simon Jones for MailOnline
    via Mail Online

    Pogba, Signings and Sparkle: Mourinho's Key Issues at Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba, Signings and Sparkle: Mourinho's Key Issues at Man Utd

    Jamie Jackson
    via the Guardian