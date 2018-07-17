Terrell Owens Says Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Patriots Are Cheaters

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Some Terrell Owens trash talk directed at former NBA star Sam Cassell led to him calling out the New England Patriots.

"I beat you, Sam. I beat you. I beat you. I ain't cheat you. You sound like the Patriots. I don't care about the Patriots," Owens said at the end of a rant, via TMZ Sports. "Belichick, Brady—they cheaters. They cheated. They cheated."

The former NFL star, who was selected to the Hall of Fame class of 2018, apparently beat Cassell on the court, leading to some trash talk with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady caught in the crossfire.

Interestingly, Brady was brought up again in the next part of the video with Cassell saying Owens would be a Pro Bowler right now if he had the Patriots star throwing him the ball.

Owens, 44, hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 but has continued to discuss a possible comeback to the league.