MLB Superstar Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams' Top Stars Stack Up at Midseason

1 of 12

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

No. 30: Eric Hosmer, 1B, San Diego Padres

FanGraphs WAR: minus-0.5

Eric Hosmer signed a franchise-record eight-year, $144 million deal with the San Diego Padres this winter. So far, he's hit .249 with 10 home runs and a .714 OPS for the Friars.

Perhaps even more damningly, the four-time Gold Glove winner owns a minus-4.5 ultimate zone rating (UZR) for his play at first base.

He's been below replacement level with the bat and the glove while making superstar money for a rebuilding team. Ouch.

No. 29: Adam Jones, CF, Baltimore Orioles

FanGraphs WAR: 0.0

The Manny-Machado-to-the-Los-Angeles-Dodgers trade is virtually a done deal as of this writing, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Assuming there are no snags and Machado dons Dodger Blue, the Orioles biggest star is Adam Jones, a five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.

Jones himself could be a trade target, though his .723 OPS and .299 on-base percentage don't exactly jump off the stat sheet. Neither do the minus-17 defensive runs saved (DRS) he's posted in center field. All of it adds up to a star's resume but merely replacement-level production in 2018. And that might be generous.

No. 28: Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox

FanGraphs WAR: 0.0

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu could also be dealt by the deadline, as he's a veteran with a big bat toiling for a losing, rebuilding team.

His value isn't sky-high at the moment, however. The slugging Cuban sports MLB career lows in batting average (.253) and OPS (.752).

On the other hand, his 13 homers speak to the power that made him a top-14 American League MVP finisher in 2017 and earned him a second career All-Star nod this season despite his production dip.

No. 27: Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals

FanGraphs WAR: 0.3

A six-time All-Star, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez toils for a team that's 41 games under .500.

His own performance isn't up to his usual career standards. He's hitting only .221 with a .259 on-base percentage. His All-Star nod this season was more about legacy than current performance.

Still, he remains the center of a Kansas City team in transition and a warm reminder of the 2015 world championship glory days.

No. 26: Adrian Beltre, 3B, Texas Rangers

FanGraphs WAR: 0.5

An almost-surefire future Hall of Famer, Adrian Beltre is the biggest star on the last-place Texas Rangers even at age 39.

He's missed time to injury, but is slashing a respectable .286/.345/.394 in 65 games and posted an .832 OPS with 14 RBI in June.

There may be gas sloshing in the tank of the six-time top-10 MVP finisher. Enough to engineer a deadline deal? Perhaps.

No. 25: Marcell Ozuna, LF, St. Louis Cardinals

FanGraphs WAR: 0.6

When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins this winter for a package of prospects, they hoped the 27-year-old would anchor their offense.

Ozuna was coming off a superlative campaign in which he clubbed 37 homers with a .924 OPS and picked up stray MVP votes.

Instead, Ozuna has posted a .693 OPS for the Cards and barely managed to contribute more than your average minor league call-up.

No. 24: Josh Donaldson, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays

FanGraphs WAR: 0.6

Josh Donaldson was the AL MVP in 2015 and a dang valuable player up to and including last season.

In 2018, injuries have thrown a wrench in his gears.

A nagging calf ailment has limited Donaldson to just 36 games. He's hit five home runs, driven in 16 runs and displayed flashes of his old self during that time, but it simply hasn't been enough for a Toronto Blue Jays team that's buried under .500 in the top-heavy AL East and must now be kicking itself for not trading Donaldson when his value was high.

No. 23: Chris Archer, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

FanGraphs WAR: 1.3

Right-hander Blake Snell is rising fast as the Tampa Bay Rays' best pitcher and franchise player.

For now, the Rays' biggest, most recognizable star is righty Chris Archer.

He's having a typically Archer season, with a ho-hum ERA (4.29) that's contextualized by his FIP (3.79). He's also struck out 9.2 per nine innings, though he missed time with an abdomen injury.

Snell looks like the future in Tampa Bay, meaning the small-market Rays might try to trade Archer at some point.

No. 22: Bryce Harper, RF, Washington Nationals

FanGraphs WAR: 1.3

Bryce Harper is fresh off a dramatic win in the Home Run Derby, secured in front of his hometown D.C. fans. He hit 23 homers in the first half while drawing an NL-leading 78 walks.

So why is the brash Washington Nationals star and (ahem, likely) impending free agent ranked so low?

For one thing, Harper is hitting a paltry .214. He's also posted minus-10 DRS for his play in right field.

It could be an aberration. But Harper needs to remedy those numbers if he wants to rejoin the game's elite and score a record-breaking contract this winter.

No. 21: Michael Fulmer, RHP, Detroit Tigers

FanGraphs WAR: 1.4

With Miguel Cabrera lost for the season to a ruptured biceps tendon, right-hander Michael Fulmer assumes the mantle of biggest star on the Detroit Tigers.

The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year winner and 2017 All-Star hasn't pitched up to those standards in 2018, as his 4.50 ERA and 3-9 record attest.

He got off to a strong start, posting a 2.76 ERA in June, and has shown flashes of the player Detroit is undoubtedly hoping to construct its rotation around—or possibly trade for a glitzy prospect package.