MLBPA's Tony Clark: Universal DH 'Gaining Momentum' Among Players

The idea of bringing the designated hitter to the National League is "gaining momentum," Tony Clark said Tuesday, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association added players are discussing the prospect of a universal DH across both leagues "more than they have in the past."

