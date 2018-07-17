MLBPA's Tony Clark: Universal DH 'Gaining Momentum' Among Players

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 16: MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark speaks during a press conference on youth initiatives hosted by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association at Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 16, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Pirates 6-4. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The idea of bringing the designated hitter to the National League is "gaining momentum," Tony Clark said Tuesday, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association added players are discussing the prospect of a universal DH across both leagues "more than they have in the past."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: O's Have Deal in Place for Machado

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: O's Have Deal in Place for Machado

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    How Did So Many Teams Pass on J.D. Martinez?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    How Did So Many Teams Pass on J.D. Martinez?

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    $12M Mickey Mantle Card on Display

    MLB logo
    MLB

    $12M Mickey Mantle Card on Display

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Get Ready for the All-Star Game with New Gear ⭐

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Get Ready for the All-Star Game with New Gear ⭐

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics