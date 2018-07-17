Phillies Trade Rumors: J.A. Happ Drawing Interest, Blue Jays Scouting Prospects

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to explore potential upgrades before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ has popped up on their radar.

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, the Phillies have "definite interest" in acquiring Happ, and the Blue Jays have been scouting the Phillies' minor leagues recently.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

