Phillies Trade Rumors: J.A. Happ Drawing Interest, Blue Jays Scouting Prospects

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 20: J.A. Happ #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the first inning during MLB game action against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on June 20, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to explore potential upgrades before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ has popped up on their radar. 

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, the Phillies have "definite interest" in acquiring Happ, and the Blue Jays have been scouting the Phillies' minor leagues recently.

            

