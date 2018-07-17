Charlotte Targets July 31 for WWE Return Following Cosmetic Surgery

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Charlotte Flair said Tuesday she is targeting a July 31 return after undergoing surgery to repair two ruptured breast implants.

Appearing Monday on Conversations with Maria Menounos (h/t Aaron Varble of WrestlingInc.com), Charlotte revealed what her doctor told her about the timeline for her return to WWE:

"He said I'd be cleared July 31. I am definitely going to work on July 31. It's so hard because watching the pay-per-view last night. It's like I'm out for a not legitimate injury—I mean it's legitimate because the silicone was [making me sick] I mean it's dangerous but I kept thinking to myself, 'You did this to yourself at 21.' I know my body needed a break and it's like, 'let the fans miss you' or whatever. But it's just like I'm sitting out because of my ta-tas."

Flair said she underwent the surgery four weeks ago after putting it off so she could take part in huge events, including WrestleMania 34.

A July 31 return date would allow Charlotte to appear on SmackDown Live in two weeks, and it would have her back in time for SummerSlam on Aug. 19.

Before taking time off for surgery, Charlotte dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Carmella.

Since Carmella retained the title over Asuka at Extreme Rules on Sunday, Charlotte would be a logical next opponent, provided can return when expected.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).