Home Run Derby 2018: Top Highlights from Bryce Harper's Performance

Bryce Harper put together one of the most memorable Home Run Derby performances Monday night inside his home stadium.

The Washington Nationals outfielder outdueled Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs in the final round, and he finished off the competition with an exclamation point.

Harper's 19th home run of the championship showdown with Schwarber clinched the victory and sent Nationals Park into its loudest cheer of the night.

The 25-year-old struggled at the start of his four-minute final round, but he came to life with a remarkable finish, as he hit nine home runs in 47 seconds, a performance that impressed everyone in attendance, including Yahoo's Jeff Passan:

What made Harper's achievement even more impressive is he had to be perfect in the final minute, as the few pitches delivered by his father Ron before the streak of nine home runs weren't in the strike zone, as Ryan Fagan of Sporting News pointed out:

Harper's home runs didn't just clear the fences, they soared into upper decks, as he hit 10 dingers over 450 feet, which was one more than the other seven competitors combined for, per ESPN Stats and Info:

The Nationals outfielder sprayed the majority of his home runs to right field, with few opposite-field shots flying over the fence, as MLB's Daren Willman displayed:

The victory was an emotional one for Harper, who fed off the energy of the crowd that didn't sit down during his time at the plate.

After the Home Run Derby concluded, Harper expressed how much his inner child came out during the competition, per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post:



Harper also made a bit of history Monday, as he became the third player to win the Home Run Derby in his home ballpark, joining Ryne Sandberg and Todd Frazier.

In addition to etching his name alongside Sandberg and Frazier in the record book, Harper was a part of the most prolific Home Run Derby in history, as 221 home runs were hit, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Harper is one of two Washington players with the opportunity to shine in his home stadium, as Max Scherzer starts for the National League in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

According to Tyler Kepner of the New York Times, Harper and Scherzer are the first pair of teammates to win the Home Run Derby and start the All-Star Game in their home ballpark:

Harper could add more fireworks to his already successful All-Star week Tuesday, as he bats sixth and starts in centerfield for the National League.

If he banks off the energy inside Nationals Park once again, Harper could be in contention to win the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award.

