Monday Was #CR7Day at Juventus as Cristiano Ronaldo Was Unveiled

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 17, 2018

It’s real. Cristiano Ronaldo is a Juventus player.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner completed the formalities of his move to Serie A on Monday when he was formally presented to the fans, team-mates and club.

Now we just have to wait for his debut!

