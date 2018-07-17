Manny Machado Rumors: Dodgers Are 'Leading Contender' Ahead of Phillies, Brewers

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado walks to first base during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly the leading contenders to land Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado via trade, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Heyman added that while the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers have an "outside chance," talks between the O's and Dodgers are heading "toward the finish line."

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com had reported Monday that Philadelphia was "the most likely destination" for Machado, but Heyman is expecting a deal to get done with the Dodgers this week. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

